Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

NYSE PZC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 7,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,570. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.