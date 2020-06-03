PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

PGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

