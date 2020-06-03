Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.
Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,999. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.
Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
