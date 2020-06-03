Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,317. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.