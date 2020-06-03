Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

