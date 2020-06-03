Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PMX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.
About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III
