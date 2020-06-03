Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,924. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
