Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,924. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.