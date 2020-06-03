PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PNI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,358. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

