Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 23,498 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.15. 8,706,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

