Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,753 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,390,000 after buying an additional 217,436 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. 3,300,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

