Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,228,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $236.71. 27,687,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,590,204. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day moving average is $211.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

