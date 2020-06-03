Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 94,243 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 193.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,807,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,678,000 after purchasing an additional 437,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.38. 7,962,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,404. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

