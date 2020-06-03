Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.29. 2,231,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,870. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

