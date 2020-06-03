Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 9,487,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,198. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

