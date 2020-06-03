Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $29.36 Million Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,930 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,680. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $48,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,188.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 over the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

