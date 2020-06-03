Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,266 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Lam Research worth $61,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.08.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $17.54 on Wednesday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 176,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,953. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

