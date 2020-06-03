Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

