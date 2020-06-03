Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. 1,058,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,737. The stock has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

