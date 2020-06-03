Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.79% of TEGNA worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 182,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

