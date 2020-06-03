Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 192,701 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

