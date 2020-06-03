Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 229,880 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,468 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 229,880 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.67% of FireEye worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in FireEye by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.04.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

