Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 92 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.19. 14,743,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,632,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a market cap of $554.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $148.85 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

