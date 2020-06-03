Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 153,656 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Trimble worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trimble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Trimble by 35.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,072. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

