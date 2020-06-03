Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Polaris Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,120.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 8,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

