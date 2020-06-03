Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.
Polaris Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,120.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
NYSE:PII traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 8,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.
Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.