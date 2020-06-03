PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,297 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises about 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of PPL worth $303,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 257,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

