Praemium (ASX:PPS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.33 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.33 ($0.23), approximately 573,679 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The company has a market cap of $134.79 million and a P/E ratio of 47.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Praemium (ASX:PPS)

Praemium Limited provides managed accounts technology, portfolio administration, and financial planning tools to the wealth management industry in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia. It offers Praemium Portfolio, a portfolio reconstruction engine with a database of historic corporate actions across various equities.

