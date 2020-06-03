Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,090 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

