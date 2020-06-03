Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. 3,614,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

