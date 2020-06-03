Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

