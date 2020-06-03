ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.23

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.23 and traded as low as $51.97. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 4,116 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.