PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50, 46,667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 105,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

About PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

