QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Insider Acquires A$37,703.98 in Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 47,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$37,703.98 ($26,740.41).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 152,454 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$120,286.21 ($85,309.37).

On Wednesday, May 20th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$39,150.00 ($27,765.96).

On Friday, March 6th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$45,650.00 ($32,375.89).

ASX QVE remained flat at $A$0.78 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,229 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. QV Equities Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.61 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.91.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

