QYNO (QNO) Price Up 5% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. QYNO has a total market cap of $517.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.