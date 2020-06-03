Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 893,379 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,379 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $480,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.62. 213,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,153. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

