Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, 621 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of Rakuten to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

