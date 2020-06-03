Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Position Cut by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 0.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of O stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

