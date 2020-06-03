Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC):

6/1/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – DXC Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

5/29/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/29/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC Technology is benefiting from strength in the digital business, driven by Luxoft. Partnerships also helped it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. However, a continued decline in the traditional infrastructure business and currency headwinds affected revenues during the quarter. Moreover, the GBS segment’s margins are expected to contract due to continued digital hiring and expansion of digital capabilities. Also, disruptions related to strategic alternatives, which the company plans to undertake, are expected to hurt the fiscal 2020 top line. Further, currency headwinds and delays in completion of deals are key concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/14/2020 – DXC Technology had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

DXC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,612. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

