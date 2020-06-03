Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis (TSE: ACB):

5/28/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$2.50 to C$10.40.

5/25/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$24.00.

5/22/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$12.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

5/19/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$14.00.

5/19/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from C$12.00 to C$18.00.

5/18/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

5/12/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc to C$12.00.

5/12/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$11.00.

5/6/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$1.90 to C$1.00.

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.81. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$130.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

