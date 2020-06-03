Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives $166.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of RH stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.26. 1,991,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,817. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.53. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

