Rex Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.01 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,627 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.05. 18,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,425. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

