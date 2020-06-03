Rex Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,028,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,898 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 634,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 663,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,212,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,292,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,992,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

