Rightmove (LON:RMV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $585.24

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $585.24 and traded as high as $608.80. Rightmove shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 2,720,512 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rightmove to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 494.79 ($6.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 585.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

