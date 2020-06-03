Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.51

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.51 and traded as high as $59.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 311,716 shares.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$58.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$366.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.279 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

