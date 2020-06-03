Robotina (ROX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $5,867.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.02030642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00182503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00046899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00128692 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

