Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth about $5,526,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,674,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth about $2,012,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,607. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

