Rockwell Automation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 285.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

ROK traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $220.25. 47,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

