Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.36. Rosehill Resources shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 14,406 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.84.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

