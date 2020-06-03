Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 8.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 151,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 126,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE RY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

