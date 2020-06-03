Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.39. 124,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,761. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

