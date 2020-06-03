Royce Value Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 22,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. Royce Value Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

In other news, VP Byrne Daniel A. O bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $55,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

