RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 7,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

